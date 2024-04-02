BEST Nursery in Langford receives 'Good' Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It also highlighted the positive impact on all children’s learning and development brought about by good interaction with staff and a clear and purposeful curriculum.

Nursery Hub Manager Rachel Howarth said: “We are incredibly proud to be awarded a Good rating by Ofsted and are so pleased the hard work of all our staff is recognised within the final report. All the staff at the nursery and across the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST) have worked tirelessly to create and deliver a curriculum which meets the needs of the children in our local community.

“At the heart of this is our focus on improving children’s communication and language. To do this, we have involved specialists from Pen Green and the local speech and language therapists to provide an excellent professional development offer for our staff. This has translated into high quality teaching and a successful education offer for all our children.

“Additionally, we have worked closely with the wider team at BEST and the local Early Years Special Educational Needs Advisory Team to ensure our offer for our SEND pupils is comprehensive. Any child with an additional need is provided with a package of support which ensures they make rapid progress in their development.

“The developments we have made as a team have been tremendous and each individual has had a huge part to play in the Ofsted rating we have received. We are also very grateful for the strong working relationships we have with Langford Village Academy and for the ongoing support from our families, without whom none of this would have been possible.”

BEST Director of Education Alison Wilshaw said: “The teamwork of staff at Langford Nursery has been duly recognised in their latest Ofsted. The strengths and purposeful actions of all involved were spoken of highly in the full feedback session.

“We see a single-mindedness amongst the staff to give the very best provision possible to the children in their care, and we are so proud of all that has been achieved in this past year. The children and staff are a happy bunch, engaging minds and nurturing creativity so that all grow and learn alongside each other.”

BEST Chief Executive Officer Dr Alan Lee said: “I am very pleased with this report. It describes both the significant improvements and excellent quality of nursery provision on offer at Langford.