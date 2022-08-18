Biggleswade's Stratton Upper School celebrates 'fantastic set of A-level results'

Pupils will now be heading off to study at universities including York, Southampton, and Birmingham, while two students received a scholarship from the London Institute of Banking and Finance.

It is the first time since the pandemic that A-level students have had to sit exams, and the school's principal praised students' resilience.

Roz Hodges, principal at Stratton Upper School, said: “It is a pleasure to see the incredible results that our A-level students have achieved. They have overcome significant challenges over the last few years and the commitment and ambition they have each shown has been truly inspiring.

Stratton Upper School's A-level results. Image: Stratton Upper School.

“They were not able to sit their GCSEs and so this is their first set of public exams and we could not be more proud of their achievements.

“At Stratton Upper School we promote a ‘can do’ culture in which every student is encouraged to strive for excellence. We are extremely proud of the bright, independent individuals this cohort have become and wish them the best of luck in their future aspirations.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all our staff who continue to deliver exceptional teaching, raising their standards to help our students realise what they are truly capable of.”

Notable student success this year included:

Jonathan Roberts who achieved three A*s and will study Computer Science at the University of Birmingham;

Ayran Patel who achieved two A*s and two As who will also study Computer Science at the University of Southampton;

Daniel Anderson who received two As, one A and a B and will go onto study Mathematics at the University of York;

Kayleigh Mackormick who achieved one A* and two As and is going on to complete a Nursing degree;

Emily Collett who received two starred Distinctions, an A and a C and will study International Business with Mandarin at the University of Hertfordshire;

Connor Coppard and Annabel Turner who have both received a scholarship from the London Institute of Banking and Finance;

Jorja Leach who has secured an apprenticeship with Mercedes Benz;

Lily Anne-Hoskins who has secured a Nursing apprenticeship;

Phillip Samson who will be studying Fine Art at the University of the Arts, London.

Other top achievers were: Krystian Mahon, Charlotte Waller, Charlotte Turner, Lucy Chandler and Daisy Guildford.

Andy Daly, Executive Principal at Meridian Trust, said: “Huge congratulations to the students at Stratton Upper School today. The A-level grades achieved are a true testimony to the hard work and dedication shown over the last few years, students should be extremely proud of their achievements.