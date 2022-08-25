Biggleswade's Stratton Upper School celebrates 'outstanding achievements' of GCSE students

Roz Hodges, principal at Stratton Upper School, spoke of her pride in the efforts students had put in.

She said: “We are thrilled with the results of the whole cohort and so many students have done exceptionally well.

"They have been very dedicated to their studies with many coming in right up until their last exam to work with teachers on their revision. I would also like to thank our staff for their hard work and supporting our students right up until the final exam.

Stratton Upper School GCSE results. Image: Meridian Trust.

“We are incredibly proud of all our students, as a year group they have shown grit and determination despite the challenges they have faced, and we are looking forward to welcoming many of them back to continue their studies at Stratton.”

Notable successes include Daniel Wilkinson and Alice Thompson who each achieved no fewer than six grade 9s, the very highest GCSE grade.

The following students gained an average grade of 8 or higher across all their subjects: Oliver Meyer, Rebecca Bayman, Amy O’brien, Cate Fisher, Emilie Prout, Natalia Kibilko, Emily Calver, William Story, Kylie El Tawagny and Amy Andrews.

Stratton Upper School GCSE results. Image: Meridian Trust.

A further 19 students also achieved an average of grade 7 or higher across all their subjects.

Andy Daly, executive principal at the Meridian Trust, said: “Well done to everyone at Stratton Upper School for your brilliant results today. You should be incredibly proud of all your hard work and achievements, which are a testament to your resilience over the last few years.

"We continue to be so impressed by the team at Stratton Upper School who promote high quality educational provision and inspire students to achieve their full potential.”

Stratton Upper School GCSE results. Image: Meridian Trust.