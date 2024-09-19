Central Bedfordshire College celebrates students of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of outstanding students from Central Bedfordshire College have been recognised at the college’s annual Student of the Year Awards Ceremony on Wednesday evening (18/9).

The event celebrated the achievements in 15 award categories supported by sponsors AEGIS Support Services and Mindful Education.

Ellise Buckingham was named as Outstanding Student of the Year having consistently performed well in the face of challenges during her time at Central Bedfordshire College. Ellise is a young carer and has juggled her home responsibilities and the responsibilities she has at college. Not only has Ellise achieved a Distinction* in her Extended Diploma, Ellise has also successfully passed the application to start her Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship. Both of Ellise’s tutors are very proud of her personal and academic growth and we wish her a long and happy career in the police.

Sarah Mortimer, Principal of Central Bedfordshire College said: “Achievement comes in many forms, and our strength at Central Bedfordshire College lies in recognising that. Some students achieve by attaining high grades, whilst others succeed by forming friendships and growing emotionally. For some, achievement means understanding their strengths and weaknesses or overcoming adversity. Some students start with lower grades and steadily improve, whilst others begin high and continue to excel. For me, achievement is about leaving college ready to live your life to the fullest, whatever that means for you”

Central Bedfordshire College award winners

Other students awarded were:

ACCESS TO HIGHER EDUCATION

Amy Allard - Access to HE

ANIMAL CARE

Tegan Long - Certificate in Skills for Independent Living (Pathways Employability - Land Based Studies)

BUSINESS

Tia Iqbal - BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Business

CONSTRUCTION

Jordan Ackuaku – City & Guilds Level 2 Technical Certificate in Plumbing Studies

COMPUTING

Cody Maltby - Gateway Level 2 Diploma in Digital IT Skills

CREATIVE ARTS & PERFORMANCE

Michelle Kowai - UAL Level 3 Applied General Extended Diploma in Digital Art & Design: Animation

ENGINEERING & MOTOR VEHICLE - JOINT WINNERS

Luke Robinson - City & Guilds Level 2 Diploma in Vehicle Maintenance

Nicholas Else - City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Maintenance

ESOL AND SKILLS FOR LIFE

Tiana Bukedde - Edexcel Entry 3 Functional Skills in English & Mathematic

FOUNDATION & PRINCE’S TRUST

Reece Stroud - Gateway Entry 3 Certificate in Skills for Independent Living (Pathways Gateway to Learning)

HAIR & BEAUTY

Rafaqat Un Nisa - VTCT Level 2 NVQ Diploma in Beauty Therapy

HEALTHCARE & CHILDCARE JOINT WINNERS

Asmi Mehratu - NCFE Cache Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care

Keeley Bernarde - NCFE Cache Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care

HOSPITALITY & CATERING

Shantaya Bernard – City & Guilds Level 2 Diploma in Culinary Skills

PERFORMING ARTS & MUSIC

Josh Leon - Pearson Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Performing Art

SPORT, TRAVEL & TOURISM AND UNIFORMED SERVICES

Ellise Buckingham - NCFE Level 3 Extended Diploma in Entry to the Uniformed Services