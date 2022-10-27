Clearly defined site needed for specialist school in Biggleswade to secure funding

Students in a lesson at school.

The potential success of a funding bid for a specialist free school in Biggleswade could depend on it having a clearly defined site, a meeting heard.

The application being submitted is for a social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH) school of 150 places in Biggleswade, Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive was told.

Demand for specialist school places for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) locally has risen significantly during the last three years, according to a report to the committee.

The Central Bedfordshire specialist school place plan outlines the local authority’s approach based on the forecast and feedback received as part of the 2021 consultation from a wide group of stakeholders, including parents and carers, said the report.

Conservative Cranfield and Marston Moretaine councillor Sue Clark presented the report, saying: “The places include the redevelopment and expansion of Ivel Valley School, with the intention it’s developed on the land east of Biggleswade.

“There’s also a free school bid for a social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH) school of 150 places on the Ivel Valley site. This is a competitive process and the bid has to be submitted this month.”

Programme director Schools for the Future Sue Archer explained: “Historically Department for Education (DfE) free schools have struggled to move forward because of site problems.

“This has moved the DfE’s focus to progressing and approving projects which have the most certainty over their location deliverability.

“The Hitchmead Road site will give us this and get us over that major hurdle to take us into the final stages to secure the bid.”

Independent Aspley Guise and Woburn councillor John Baker asked why Biggleswade was chosen for the new free school, despite potential demand for such a facility more centrally within the district.

Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker raised doubts whether the needs of parents of children with autism are being met, asking: “What are we doing in this programme to address that growing need?”

Executive member for families, education and children councillor Clark replied: “Biggleswade and the free school bid, it’s a competitive process. There’ll be 65 schools which will be successful and there are 152 councils.

“We’re keen to succeed. One of the key criteria is to show there’s a deliverable site. Having a location with planning permission for a school is evidence of that.

“The other SEMH premises in the area is Oak Bank School in Leighton Buzzard. So this location isn’t unreasonable.

“There’s additional resource provision in the Ampthill and Flitwick area after 2024, which is being negotiated with the schools, while a requirement for provision in the Cranfield area will come forward as the plan is revised each year.”

Conservative Sandy councillor Tracey Stock said: “It’s taken a long time, but there’s been so much detail to work on and that data to analyse.

“I’m pleased there’ll be an SEMH school in the north. You’ve mentioned Leighton Buzzard which is an hour-and-a-half trip on a daily basis for some pupils.”