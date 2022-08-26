Clifton's Samuel Whitbread Academy thrilled with 'well deserved GCSE and BTEC results'

Staff and Year 11 students at Clifton's Samuel Whitbread Academy are thrilled with their "fantastic set of well deserved GCSE and BTEC results", after last week’s "equally-impressive post-16 performance".

The pupils were the first year group in two years to sit the public exams, after GCSEs were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were a number of individual success stories this year at the academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), including: Breanna with nine grade 9s, one grade 7 and an A in FSMQ Maths; Isabelle with eight grade 9s, two grade 8s and a B in FSMQ Maths; Jessica with eight grade 9s, an 8, a 7 and A in FSMQ Maths; Natasha with seven grade 9s, three grade 8s and A in FSMQ Maths; and Jess with seven grade 9s, an 8 and a 7.

GCSE results at Samuel Whitbread Academy. Image: BEST

Other notable individual performances included: Amy with six grade 9s and four grade 8s, Emily with five grade 9s and five grade 8s, Lucia gained six grade 9s, two 8s and a 7, Sami gained two grade 9s and six grade 8s and Lydia who gained three grade 9s, five grade 8s and an A in FSMQ Maths.

Ashleigh Duguid and Annie Priano, Heads of Year 11, and Mel Godfrey, Pastoral Support Officer, were delighted to see Tayla, Jamie, Lily, Hattie, Chloe, Oscar and Max gain some well-deserved results after overcoming many different challenges this year.

GCSE results at Samuel Whitbread Academy. Image: BEST