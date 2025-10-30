Community Radio Award success for University’s student-led radio station

Radio LaB – the University of Bedfordshire’s student-run radio station – has triumphed at this year’s Community Radio Awards, taking home three prizes, including a top prize of Gold!

The awards recognise outstanding achievement and creativity in community radio across the UK, and Radio LaB took home awards for:

Gold in Creative Radio of the Year for the station’s Halloween Murder Mystery production, a student-led project that captivated listeners with its immersive storytelling

Silver in Creative Radio of the Year for Choices: Deluxe Edition, a collaborative project produced in partnership with the Collaborative Targeted Outreach Programme

Bronze in Digital Content of the Year for Radio LaB's Digital Rebrand, showcasing innovative digital strategy and engagement.

Run by student volunteers, Radio LaB provides hands-on experience in a professional broadcast environment. Students have access to industry-standard radio studios on campus, giving them the opportunity to develop practical skills in production, presenting, and digital content creation.

Student Danielle Foley

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and co-ordinator of Radio LaB, said: “These awards highlight that Radio LaB is where creativity and collaboration thrive. Our students gain real-world experience, build portfolios of work, and develop the skills and confidence to launch successful media careers. I'm proud of everyone involved in the shortlisted entries, and the students are already talking about submitting for next year's awards!”

Danielle Foley, a Radio & Audio student who led the organisation of the station’s Gold winning Murder Mystery production, added: “I’m so thankful to everyone who helped bring our live Halloween Murder Mystery to life on Radio LaB. It was an incredible team effort in creative storytelling. Winning a Community Radio Award for it is truly an honour.”

Alongside this win, Radio LaB is also shortlisted for five national Student Radio Awards, with these winners set to be announced on 12 November 2025.