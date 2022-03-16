Consultation on plans to enhance Biggleswade Library launches

A consultation on plans to enhance Biggleswade Library to include a new children’s centre and registration service has launched.

Central Bedfordshire Council is proposing a major makeover of the library, saying it want to provide "a modern, attractive facility and community hub for residents".

There would be improvements to existing library services, new modern learning facilities and complementary services introduced.

Biggleswade Library

This would include a much bigger children’s library, a better information technology (IT) zone for those wanting to use a PC, access the internet or take advantage of a new microfiche reading machine, increased study space, new books, new self-service machines, and improved Wi-Fi coverage.

As well as library improvements, the proposal would see a Children’s Centre, Registration Service and a satellite office for council staff co-located within the library building. There would be opportunities for joined-up working between the services for the benefit of the community.

The council says it would also use this opportunity to make crucial improvements to the building including new ventilation, flooring, furniture, and shelving. By undertaking this refurbishment, the building would be upgraded to function more efficiently and sustainably.

The consultation document and questionnaire, including images of the proposed layout, can be seen at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations. The consultation is open until June 5, 2022.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “Libraries have a key role to play as a community hub, as they act as an important focal point offering vital services for our residents. The proposed new library configuration and the inclusion of Registration Services and a Children’s Centre would enhance this role for the benefit of the community.

“The plans reflect customer borrowing habits in recent years with the proposed changes making better use of the library space available and offering services that meet the needs of our customers. We are proposing to invest significantly to upgrade the building and provide a modern library and community services for residents.”