Discover scholarships & support at the University of Bedfordshire

It is not too late to secure a university place this year – Clearing is still open at the University of Bedfordshire, and prospective students can apply now to take advantage of a wide range of scholarships, bursaries, and financial support.

The University of Bedfordshire is committed to supporting student success and believes that financial concerns should never be a barrier to higher education. Various scholarships and bursaries are available to ensure students can focus on their studies and make the most of their university experience.

If you’re interested in applying through Clearing this year, call 0300 3300 073 or visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing today for more information.

Highlights include:

Excellence Scholarships – worth up to £2,500 per year , recognising outstanding academic achievement

– worth up to , recognising outstanding academic achievement High Achievers Scholarship – worth up to £500 per year, supporting students who demonstrate dedication and commitment to their studies

For students who have experience of the care system, the Care Experienced Bursary offers eligible students under the age of 25 a package of £5,700 over three years, or £7,600 for a four-year course (including Foundation Year).

Additional support is also available through Financial Hardship Funding, which offers extra help to students who face unexpected financial difficulties during their studies. This funding provides reassurance that, if challenges arise, help is available to cover essential costs and keep your education on track.

The University also offers a variety of international scholarships to ensure students from across the globe are welcomed and supported while studying at Bedfordshire. Click here for more information.

Adrian Dutch, Pro-Vice Chancellor at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “We know that the rising cost of living means financial support is more important than ever for our students. That’s why our merit-based scholarships are designed to provide meaningful help during their studies. Our Excellence Scholarship is also one of the most generous of its kind, and we are proud to offer this support to help ensure that students can fully focus on their university journey throughout their time with us.”

To find out more about all the scholarships and bursaries on offer at the University of Bedfordshire, visit https://www.beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/money/scholarships/

Clearing at the University of Bedfordshire is open until early October. To secure a place, call 0300 3300 073 or visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing.