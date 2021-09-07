'Embarrassing' that parents protesting outside council HQ over SEND provision in Central Bedfordshire were 'ignored' ahead of meeting

Criticism has been directed at Central Bedfordshire Council officers and executive members for failing to speak to parents protesting ahead of a committee meeting about special educational needs and disability (SEND) provision.

Parents with placards staged a noisy protest outside CBC's Chicksands headquarters this morning (Tuesday) to highlight their concerns about a range of SEND issues.

The council's SEND provision was criticised by an Ofsted and Care Quality Commission (CQC) report in November 2019. Their inspection found "significant areas of weakness in the local practice", and called for a written statement of action from CBC and BLMK Clinical Commissioning Group.

The demonstration at Central Beds Council

Special school place provision and feedback from a SEND peer review by other local authorities in the region were among items being discussed by the council's children's services overview and scrutiny committee on Tuesday.

Labour Parkside councillor Antonia Ryan described it as "an embarrassment to be addressed by the parents time and time again".

"Nobody came out from the officers to address this protest," said councillor Ryan. "How embarrassing is that? This has been going on too long.

"It's the lack of strategic planning and imagination on your behalf that has allowed this to happen.

Parents placed 52 pairs of labelled children's shoes outside the entrance to Priory House - one to represent each child who has no suitable school place.

"There are 52 children without a school place and that sits on your shoulders. I would have gone round to every parent who was waiting outside today to apologise."

Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker agreed, addressing her response to deputy council leader and executive member for families, education and children Sue Clark.

"If you want to talk to parents and find out what the real issues are they were standing outside from 9am-10am today, and would have been happy to talk the entire length of that time," explained councillor Whitaker.

"Education health and care plans (EHCPs) are rising because at last we're meeting our legal requirements to do these, which we weren't doing before.

Parents placed 52 pairs of labelled children's shoes outside the entrance to Priory House - one to represent each child who has no suitable school place.

"That's the reality of the situation. Parents are having to fight every step of the way to get what their children deserve legally.

"Schools are having to fight this council every step of the way to help their pupils.

"The staff turnover is incredibly high. People don't leave good jobs, they leave bad managers. You're repeatedly defending the indefensible."

Director of children's services Sue Harrison was unable to attend through illness. Her deputy Sarah Ferguson replied: "We've talked about the arrangements that the strategic planning is where it needs to be to ensure there are good forecasts about the number of places we need.

"We've acknowledged at this point we're at a place where we don't want to be and we're going to correct it and deliver change in the short, medium and long-term. We're committed to doing that.

"We're absolutely working alongside our parents to make sure we provide what children need to enable them to receive the education they require while waiting for their special school places, as well as wider support such as therapies and other support."

Councillor Clark said: "Officers have been extremely honest about the position we're in. They're very much listening to what the parents are saying. We know there's still a lot of work to be done.