Mark for students achieving grades 9-4 including English and Maths was 10% above national average

Year 11 students at Etonbury Academy were celebrating after collecting today's GCSE and BTEC results.

The Arlesey school, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), said it was incredibly proud of its students’ achievements who have posted a fantastic set of results.

The mark for students achieving grades 9-4 including English and Maths is 10% above the national average, ‘a wonderful achievement’.

A school spokesman said: “This group of students have worked incredibly hard throughout the duration of their GCSE courses and they are to be congratulated for their exam success today.

“Congratulations go to the school’s top three performing students – Alfie N, Rebecca C and Jack G – who achieved the very highest 9-7 grades – while students who obtained the highest progress score reaching on average two grades above target included Mihaela C, Molly M, Lucas M and Rebecca C.”

Principal Joanne Young, added: “Congratulations to every student who collected results today.

“They have been a phenomenal cohort of students throughout their time at the school and have embraced the academic challenge that GCSE presents. They have been determined to always aim high and be the best they can be.

Some of the students at Etonbury Academy celebrate after receiving their GCSE results

“I would also like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the staff who have supported the students and worked tirelessly to ensure students are able to achieve their full potential.”

She added: “Thanks also go to the parents and carers of students collecting results for their unwavering support. Working in partnership with our families is one of the keys to the success of the school.”

“For the first time in the history of the school Etonbury is able to offer a Sixth Form provision and Chloe Dowden, Head of Sixth Form, has been busy recruiting students on to A Level and BTEC Level 3 courses ready for September.

“We are excited to be welcoming many of the students back to Etonbury to continue their studies.

“Enjoy celebrating your results and we wish you well in the next phase of your education.”