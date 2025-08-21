Etonbury Academy celebrates GCSEs as young people pick up their results

Pupils at the Arlesey school have worked incredibly hard to secure a fantastic set of outcomes that will ensure they are able to apply to the next phase of their education, employment or training.

Mrs Young, Principal said “Congratulations to the Year 11 students, we are all incredibly proud of your successes today, and it has been an absolute pleasure to be able to support you on your Etonbury journey. This year's group has embraced the challenges of GCSEs with commitment and resilience. It is important to remember that this year group began their secondary years in September 2020, having been in lockdown for months and experienced many more months of lockdowns and social distancing. To be able to celebrate with the students today has been such a wonderful experience. Your teachers are all very proud of you, and we wish to extend our congratulations to you all.”

English and maths students at Etonbury Academy have surpassed national averages for the third consecutive year in both the 9-5 and 9-4 grade categories, a testament to the school's core value of aiming high. I would also like to express my thanks to our dedicated staff, whose hard work and support have enabled students to reach their full potential. Finally, a special thank you goes to parents and carers for their constant encouragement. Our strong partnership with families continues to be a cornerstone of the school’s success.

Dr Alan Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BEST, said:

‘It was a privilege and a pleasure to watch students at Etonbury Academy (ETA) receive their results this morning. Once again the results were excellent and students, parents and staff were quick to celebrate and thank each other, with many of the students choosing to join the expanding ETA Sixth Form. I congratulate and thank all the ETA Community for the success and hard work involved: enjoy!’

2 . Contributed All that hard work has paid off Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Happy scenes at Etonbury Academy today Photo: Submitted Photo Sales