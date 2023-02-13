Find out whether your child's school will become primary or secondary as Biggleswade moves to Two Tier

Parents can now find out whether their child's school will become a primary or secondary site as the Biggleswade area transitions to 'Two Tier'.

Plans have been approved for Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) maintained lower and middle schools to become either primary or secondary next year, as part of its Schools for the Future programme’s move towards a two tier system.

The proposals were first announced in June 2021, when CBC published a paper covering changes for areas including Potton, Biggleswade, Dunton and Wrestlingworth. Although it was intitally met with some criticism, it was noted that the move would bring the region "in line with most of the country".

The following changes are planned to take place from September 2024, subject to a five-day call-in period:

> Wrestlingworth Lower School to become a split site infant with Dunton Lower School

> Dunton Lower School to become a split-site junior with Wrestlingworth Lower School

> St Andrew’s (East) Lower School to become a primary school

> St Andrew’s (West) Lower School to become a primary school

> Sutton Lower School to become a primary school

> Edward Peake Middle School to become a secondary school

Funding has also been aprroved – including £14 million from Homes England’s Housing Infrastructure Fund – for schools which will require new buildings and facilities to support the transition from three-tier to two-tier.

A CBC spokesman said: "While we are not the decision-maker for academies in the Biggleswade area, we will support schools in their ongoing, parallel significant change process, as they seek approval from the Department for Education's Regional Director’s Office to make the following changes.

From September 2024:

> Biggleswade Academy Lower and middle schools merge to become a primary school

> Caldecote Academy (Lower) to become a primary school

> Lawnside Academy (Lower) to become a primary school

> Northill CofE Academy (Lower) to become a primary school

> Stratton Upper to become a secondary school