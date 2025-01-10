First look at new autism centre of excellence at Stratton School in Biggleswade

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:20 GMT
One of the rooms in the new centre.One of the rooms in the new centre.
One of the rooms in the new centre.
A new autism centre of excellence has opened its doors at Stratton School in Biggleswade.

The additional resource provision (ARP) aims to support autistic children and enhance access to specialist education – and was commissioned as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s Special School Places Plan.

The Stratton School Autism Centre of Excellence (ACE), has initially offered eight places – but will expand to accommodate 24 young people.

The council is working with the school, part of the Meridian Trust, to help pupils thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

Youngsters will be able to transfer between the special spaces – designed for their specific learning needs – and the rest of the school, helping them integrate with their peers.

The former sixth-form space has been transformed into three classrooms that can each accommodate eight pupils and are designed in autism-friendly calming colours to encourage focus and minimise overstimulation.

There’s also a group room to provide a serene and tranquil space, sensory room, accessible toilets and changing facilities. A dedicated breakout space was also created to allow students to choose where to spend their breaks.

Stratton School Principal, Sam Farmer, said: "The Stratton School Autism Centre of Excellence will provide a safe, secure and inclusive environment for those who need it, and every individual will be known, valued and supported to achieve their full potential.

"Earlier in the (academic) year, we transitioned into a full 11-18 secondary school and a significant amount of work went into preparing high-quality learning environments for our students over the summer, including the creation of our bespoke ACE classrooms.”

