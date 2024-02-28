Gamlingay Scouts learn essential ‘Skills for Life’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The young people and volunteers of Gamlingay Scout Troop have had an action packed few months. The Scout Section for boys and girls aged 10 to 14 years old, have participated in a host of activities to enable them to learn some amazing ‘skills for life’ in an environment that is fun and safe.

Over the last six months, many different volunteers have enabled young people from the Section to participate in a diverse programme where they have gained knowledge into astronautics and astronomy, launched rockets and looked at the science behind it, been on a survival camp, taken part in a ‘Ready, Steady, Cook’ evening, designed catapults, celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year and learned about teamwork, whilst building their resilience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many of the adults who have volunteered have been keen to pass on their own skills and knowledge to the Scouts, however there is still a growing demand for more volunteers to enable the Section to continue to run an exciting and diverse programme such as this.

Gamlingay Scouts celebrate the Chinese New Year (L-R: Amy, Ben and Benji)

Scout Ben, aged 12 said, ‘I love coming to Scouts, every night is a different activity. Sometimes we are inside building things to use like catapults, other nights we may be out lighting fires and cooking on them. We have even been on a survival camp and slept in the woods which was really good fun!’ They added ‘Being in the Scout Troop has helped me build my confidence, I have new friends and it’s something different to do.’

Local community links have been essential in the Scouts gaining additional insight into the world around them. Most recently a visit from a professional in the satellite and space industry, allowed the Scouts to learn about the ever changing world of technology and how it impacts them on a daily basis. It also opened their eyes into what they need to do to work in the industry.

Scout Alyssa, aged 10 said, ‘Lewis came to talk to us about satellites and I was amazed by how much everything relies on them like our TV, radio, internet and even maps. It interested me so much I did extra work at home and was really lucky to see the Starlink train go over one night!’

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the coming months the Scouts will be looking to gain additional skills and also get out and support their local community, but they do need more volunteers to step up to help keep the Section running. Apart from helping young people gain access to vital life skills, participating as a volunteer has also proven to be beneficial to mental health as well as gaining inter-transferable skills into employment.

Volunteer Ruth said, ‘We do need more volunteers. New volunteers also bring new skillsets and knowledge, which is crucial to keeping our sessions interesting and diverse. Being a volunteer not only enables these kids access to something to enhance their skillset, but it also offers so much to adults too. I have learnt new skills, but also have used and adapted my prior skills throughout my time volunteering, all of which have helped me in my confidence and strengthened my resilience. There is a role for anyone and you can give as much, or as little time as you can. It has allowed me to get out the house and meet new people; plus watching kids develop and achieve is a feeling you cannot get elsewhere.’