GCSE results up at Samuel Whitbread Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Year 11 students at Samuel Whitbread Academy in Clifton are today (Thursday 22 August) celebrating another great set of GCSE and BTEC Level 2 results.

This year’s results are up on last year, despite the national picture falling back in line with the 2019 grade boundaries.

There were a number of individual success stories at the academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST). These include Caitlin Togher, Gabriella Derilo, Isaac Barker, Harry Plumley and Nia Onagoruwa who managed to gain top marks of 8s and 9s in a whole range of different subjects such as English, Maths and Science, as well as Psychology, Sociology and Philosophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a similarly strong performance from the students studying BTEC awards this year, with 35 students achieving a Distinction or Distinction Star in Enterprise, ICT, Media, Sport and Health & Social Care.

Some of Samuel Whitbread Academy's highest-performing students: Harry Plumley and Rosa Ray-Smith

Ryan Nicholl, Head of Year 11, said he was delighted to see what Anthony Bowes achieved in his GCSE results. “I was particularly impressed with how Anthony changed his approach to his studies during Year 11 and, through hard work and dedication, achieved a great set of results. I look forward to seeing him in the sixth form,” he added.

Julie Saggers, Pastoral Support Officer, was extremely proud of Ayesha Green, who has overcome personal adversity and faced several challenges over a difficult few years. “I’m pleased to see that she achieved a great set of results which has enabled her to continue her studies at our sixth form,” she said.

Principal Nick Martin said: “This has been a truly wonderful year group. They have been excellent role models for the younger students and have demonstrated what can be achieved through hard work, resilience and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have also taken part in numerous school productions, such as the stunning recent performance of Oliver!, and performed at a national level in several different sports, including football, rugby and netball.

Some of Samuel Whitbread Academy's highest-performing students: Caitlin Togher

“Whether they are staying on in the sixth form, going to college or starting an apprenticeship, I wish them all good luck and look forward to hearing what they do next.”

Dr Alan Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BEST, said: “I am delighted for all Samuel Whitbread students and proud of their achievements.

“I offer my congratulations to everyone who has been rewarded for their hard work and determination.”