Hard work pays off as Etonbury Academy students celebrate GCSE results
The Arlesey academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), is delighted with the fantastic results and staff enjoyed celebrating with the students, who have worked incredibly hard throughout the duration of their GCSE courses.
Principal Joanne Young said: “Congratulations to every student who collected their exam results. They have been a wonderful cohort of students throughout their time at the school and have embraced the academic challenge that GCSE presents. They have been determined to always aim high and be the best they can be.
“I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the staff who have supported the students and worked tirelessly to ensure students are able to achieve their full potential.
“Thanks, also, must go to the parents and carers for their unwavering support. Working in partnership with our families is one of the keys to the success of the school.”
Twenty-one pupils achieved an average grade of 7 or above. The school’s two highest-performing students were Josie Clarke and Zahrah Zaman, who received grade 9s in almost all subjects.
Aiming high is one of the core values of the school and this was achieved across many subjects, in particular English and Maths. A quarter of pupils in English and 20 per cent in Maths achieved grades 9-7.
Many of Etonbury’s students will be staying at the school’s Sixth Form to take A Level and BTEC Level 3 courses.
Head of Sixth Form Chloe Dowden, who has been busy recruiting students on to post-16 courses ready for September, shared her congratulations.
She said: “Enjoy celebrating your results and we look forward to welcoming you back into Etonbury Sixth Form to continue with your academic studies and the next phase of your education.”
Dr Alan Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BEST, said: “I am really pleased for all in the Etonbury community who have worked extremely hard to gain their deserved results.
“I am tremendously grateful and wish these young people every success in the future.”
* It is not too late to join Etonbury Sixth Form as there are a few places available, please contact [email protected] for further details.
