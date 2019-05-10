Have your say on Ivel Valley school plans

A consultation on plans to increase the number of school places available at Ivel Valley Community Special School, from 170 to 200 has been launched.

The school carried out a preliminary consultation in February and March with 88.5 per cent of respondents agreeing with the proposals.

The school is already oversubscribed but has recently added a new classroom to expand teaching space, funded by DfE Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) capital, and has additional SEND capital funding approved in principle to improve the outdoor learning environment for children in Early Years.

Sue Harrison, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Children’s Services Director, said: “This proposal would meet the increasing demand for special school places within the area, enabling more children to access specialist provision.”

>The council is inviting feedback until 5pm on June 7 via an online questionnaire at: http://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/council/public-statutory/notices.aspx.

Alternatively, paper copies of the questionnaire are available at council offices.