Henlow Church of England Academy celebrates its first ever GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having converted to a Secondary school in 2021, Henlow Church of England Academy is delighted to be celebrating its very first GCSE results.

The hard work and dedication of students and staff alike is clear to see in the grades which have been achieved.

Mrs Earp, Executive Head Teacher, said ‘it is an honour to witness our first year 11 cohort achieve such amazing results. Many of them have been with us at Henlow from year 5 and watching them grow into wonderful young adults has been a joy. They have all worked so hard and we wish each and every one of them the very best for their Post 16 future’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students achieved well in core subjects with 76% of students achieving 9-4 in English and 72.4% of students achieving 9-4 in Mathematics. Many students are celebrating the highest grades (9-7) across all aspects of the curriculum and special congratulations go to Anwen, Damian, Monty, Thomas W, Ellie, Mackenzie, Leticija, Fraser, Bethan, Lily H, Katie and Ruby W, who achieved a raft of grade 9s and 8s. Thomas J, after arriving in the UK in the Autumn Term from a non-English speaking country, achieved an amazing set of results: two 9s in Science, an 8 in Maths, 7 in RE, 5 in English literature and 4 in English language.

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Henlow Church of England Academy

Anwen’s parents shared their thanks with the school: “Thank you to every member of staff at Henlow Church of England Academy who has been part of their journey. Such a wonderful environment to learn in and the results say it all.”

We are thrilled that the students will be moving onto their first choice Post 16 destinations, including two students joining the prestigious Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge.

Thank you to the students, parents and staff for their hard work in paving the road to bright futures for our Year 11s.