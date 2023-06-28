News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Horticulture student among top apprentices harvested by Shuttleworth College

College course rated among best in the country
By News Team
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:04 BST
Immy MooreImmy Moore
Immy Moore

When it comes to horticulture Shuttleworth College at Old Warden continues to reap success.

According to national statistics based on 2021/22 apprenticeship numbers, the horticulture course run by the college came third in the UK against 36 other colleges.

Each year, Shuttleworth College ‘home-grows’ more than 20 apprentices who go on to become landscapers, home gardeners, council and corporate maintenance staff.

The pick of the crop is Horticultural Landscape Operative apprentice Immy Moore, aged 19, of Milton Keynes who works on the beautiful Shuttleworth Estate. Another student works at Luton Hoo and more for a range of contractors.

Most Popular

Tom Bowen, Shuttleworth College Apprenticeship Training co-ordinator, is looking forward to welcoming new recruits from September, including those on the new Countryside course alongside Horticulture.

To apply see details here

The Bedford College Group is one of the top apprenticeship providers in the UK and has links with employers across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Related topics:HorticultureMilton Keynes