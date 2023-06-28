Immy Moore

When it comes to horticulture Shuttleworth College at Old Warden continues to reap success.

According to national statistics based on 2021/22 apprenticeship numbers, the horticulture course run by the college came third in the UK against 36 other colleges.

Each year, Shuttleworth College ‘home-grows’ more than 20 apprentices who go on to become landscapers, home gardeners, council and corporate maintenance staff.

The pick of the crop is Horticultural Landscape Operative apprentice Immy Moore, aged 19, of Milton Keynes who works on the beautiful Shuttleworth Estate. Another student works at Luton Hoo and more for a range of contractors.

Tom Bowen, Shuttleworth College Apprenticeship Training co-ordinator, is looking forward to welcoming new recruits from September, including those on the new Countryside course alongside Horticulture.

