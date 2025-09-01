How studying for a degree in Paramedic Science is helping to grow my confidence

A student from the University of Bedfordshire has opened up about how combining classroom learning with hands-on experience has led her towards a career which makes a real difference every day.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you're career-focused and ready to make a move, Clearing at the University of Bedfordshire could be the perfect route. Applications are open until early October, and expert staff are ready to help you find the course that fits your ambitions.

Since starting her degree, Paramedic Science student Eleanor Evans has embodied the University’s commitment to Career-Powered Education – combining academic learning with industry-standard facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor said: “From a young age, I was in and out of hospital environments visiting my mum who has a heart condition, and this inspired me to go into health care. I chose paramedic science in particular because I wanted to be able to help people and be there for when they need it most no matter what the situation.

Eleanor Evans

“My time at the University of Bedfordshire so far has helped me grow my confidence and aspirations to become a paramedic by building me up from the ground and giving me the foundations to start on my journey. This has helped me to secure my ambition in furthering myself to expand on the knowledge I have gained so far leading me to grow and become the person I know that I can now drive to be.”

Eleanor also credits the University’s state-of-the-art simulation spaces – which include training ambulances and mock hospital wards – with her development.

She added: “The simulation-based learning, alongside the knowledge gained from lectures, has prepared me and will continue to prepare me for situations I will meet out on the road allowing me to get stuck in and learn through supporting my crew where I can with the skills I have gained.”

For more information about applying to the University of Bedfordshire via Clearing visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing or call the admissions team on 0300 3300 073.