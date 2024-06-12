Langford Village Academy receives 'Good' Ofsted grading

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Langford Village Academy has been rated Good in all areas in its latest Ofsted inspection.

The report, which followed a two-day inspection in April, highlighted the good attitude of children, stating that “established and clear routines mean that pupils behave well” at the academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST).

Inspectors also noted how the school and trust had reviewed and improved the curriculum, and a focus on wellbeing, including lessons in mindfulness, which “contributes to a calm atmosphere that exists across the school”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Principal Debbie Randall said: “I am pleased with our report and recognition of our successful journey to become a primary school. Langford Village Academy is a very warm and nurturing environment where children thrive and are happy, as recognised in our report.

Ofsted inspectors said mindfulness lessons contribute to a calm atmosphere at the school

“Our children behave well and have an excellent attitude to learning. I am very proud of them and would like to thank parents for their continued support.

“We have a clear focus on wellbeing using a variety of strategies including mindfulness, which has created a calm atmosphere and provided another tool to help children manage their emotions.”

Mrs Randall added: “I would like to thank my wonderful staff, who go the extra mile to ensure our children get the best education possible. Also, being part of the BEST family, too, has definitely contributed to our success due to the support we receive from the trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEST Chief Executive Officer Dr Alan Lee said: “I am delighted with this report. It clearly underscores the great improvements made at Langford Village Academy.

“Exciting learning, innovative curricular and quality care are at the heart of this. Particularly pleasing is the emphasise placed on the wellbeing of all at the school and the way in which mindfulness is successfully employed as its foundation.”