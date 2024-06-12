Langford Village Academy receives 'Good' Ofsted grading
and live on Freeview channel 276
The report, which followed a two-day inspection in April, highlighted the good attitude of children, stating that “established and clear routines mean that pupils behave well” at the academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST).
Inspectors also noted how the school and trust had reviewed and improved the curriculum, and a focus on wellbeing, including lessons in mindfulness, which “contributes to a calm atmosphere that exists across the school”.
Principal Debbie Randall said: “I am pleased with our report and recognition of our successful journey to become a primary school. Langford Village Academy is a very warm and nurturing environment where children thrive and are happy, as recognised in our report.
“Our children behave well and have an excellent attitude to learning. I am very proud of them and would like to thank parents for their continued support.
“We have a clear focus on wellbeing using a variety of strategies including mindfulness, which has created a calm atmosphere and provided another tool to help children manage their emotions.”
Mrs Randall added: “I would like to thank my wonderful staff, who go the extra mile to ensure our children get the best education possible. Also, being part of the BEST family, too, has definitely contributed to our success due to the support we receive from the trust.”
BEST Chief Executive Officer Dr Alan Lee said: “I am delighted with this report. It clearly underscores the great improvements made at Langford Village Academy.
“Exciting learning, innovative curricular and quality care are at the heart of this. Particularly pleasing is the emphasise placed on the wellbeing of all at the school and the way in which mindfulness is successfully employed as its foundation.”
He added: “Huge congratulations and thanks to everyone in the Langford Village Academy community!”