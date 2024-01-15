Last chance to meet deadline for school places in Central Bedfordshire

You need to fill in the forms online to beat deadline

The deadline for requests for school places with Central Bedfordshire Council is today

There are just hours left to make sure you meet the deadline for school places in Central Bedfordshire for this year.

Today (January 15) is the deadline to apply for a place if your child is due to start school at a lower or primary school, or if they are due to transfer to a middle school in September 2024.

If you've already applied you do not need to do anything.

Bit if you still need to apply it can be done online for a lower or primary school place or a middle school place

Any applications received between tomorrow (January 16) and May 1, 2024, will be considered late and will not be processed until the late allocation round.