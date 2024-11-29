Maple Tree Grandparents’ Breakfast with Sandy Mayor

Families enjoying Grandparents' Breakfast at Maple Tree Primary School.

Each year Maple Tree Primary School, in Sandy, invites the pupil’s grandparents, or another significant grandparent figure, to join us for a festive breakfast at school followed by Christmas crafts in the classes.

This year saw 150 grandparents join their grandchildren for a festive breakfast in the school hall run completely by school staff and governors. Families enjoyed a hot bacon roll and a cup of tea, along with other breakfast items, served by their teachers, teaching assistants and even Sandy's Mayor.

Once everyone is full, the fun continues in the classrooms where the grandparents support their grandchildren (or often the other way around!) to create unique Christmas decorations and other craft activities. These decorations are used to decorate our tree in the Christmas Tree Festival at St Swithun’s Church in Sandy, but also all around the school.

Maple Tree Primary School recognises that in many families, grandparents undertake a large portion of childcare and want to show their thanks and recognition through this event.

For those who do not have a significant person who is able to attend due to grandparents living too far away, work commitments or grandparents that are no longer with us the school organised a memory tree. Children who wished to remember a loved one had the opportunity to hang a small note on the tree so that their loved one was remembered on this day. School staff hoped that this gesture helped all our children to feel included in celebrating all our wonderful grandparents.