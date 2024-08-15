Matt King Sixth Form at Stratton School celebrates excellent post-16 results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Matt King Sixth Form at Stratton School, part of Meridian Trust, are celebrating another set of fantastic results achieved by their sixth form students. Nearly 20% of the grades received were A* or A grades, with nearly 40% at A* to B, the school's best A* to B percentage in three years.

Sam Farmer, Principal at Stratton School, said: “We are extremely pleased and incredibly proud of the results our students have achieved today. They reflect the hard work and commitment our students have made through their educational journey, guided by the values of responsibility and pride that we promote at Stratton School. These results embody our new values of ‘Be Kind, Be Engaged, Be Ambitious.”

The number of students from Stratton School’s sixth form to achieve university places has increased this year, with a number of students taking up places at the University of Cambridge.

All students deserve recognition for their attainment, but some achieved outstanding results in their A levels, including:

Oliver Meyer who achieved A*, A, A and B and will be studying Economics at the University of Nottingham.

Callum Robertson-Cox who achieved A*, A*, A and A and will be studying Computer Science and Maths at University of York.

Jacob Allen who achieved A, A, A and A.

Natalia Kibilko who achieved a A*, A, B and B and will be going on to study Law at Durham University.

Congratulations also go to William Zahreddine, who will be studying Automotive Engineering at Loughborough University, and William Story, who will be studying Architecture at Sheffield.

Assistant Principal for Stratton School’s Matt King Sixth Form, Robert Clark, praised and thanked both students and staff for their hard work this year. He said: “I would like to thank our dedicated staff who continue to deliver exceptional teaching, raising their standards to help ensure the best possible outcomes for our students. We wish everyone leaving Stratton every success in their next steps, whether that is continuing academic studies or starting new careers.”

Sam Farmer added: “This is a very exciting point in the Stratton School journey. We are proud to be welcoming Year 7 and 8 students in September for the first time as we expand to become a full 11-18 secondary school. We’ve been working hard to get our facilities refreshed and ready and can’t wait to embrace this new phase for Stratton School.”

For more information about Stratton School, please visit www.stratton.beds.sch.uk/