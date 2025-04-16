Mayor of Sandy holds Civic Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mayor Joanna Hewitt held her civic service on 13th April at the St Swithun’s Church to celebrate schools in the community.

There are four primary schools and one secondary school in Sandy that serve residents of Sandy, Beeston and surrounding towns and villages. The service highlighted the essential role these schools play in imparting wisdom and instilling moral values into our children. Each school was represented by two students who eulogised their mission and commitment to contributing to the holistic development of the children.

The well-attended event was organised by Sandy Town Council’s Mayor’s Office with support from St Swithun’s Church, Churches Together in Sandy and the Sandy Air Cadets and Fire Cadets.

In attendance were Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Ruth Lloyd and her husband Mike Lloyd, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Camilla King, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Chris Bigland and Central Bedfordshire Council Vice Chair, Sue Bell. Mayors and councillors from the following towns and boroughs were also present to grace the occasion: Ampthill, Arlesey, Bedford, Dunstable, Flitwick, Houghton Regis, Leighton Linslade, Luton and Stotfold.

Dignitaries seated during the Service

A cross section of members of the Sandy community, including councillors, charities, community groups and the Sandy Branch of the Royal British Legion made up the estimated 150 guests who attended the service.

A collection was taken during the service for CHUMS, the Mayor’s selected charity, to support their work in safeguarding the mental and emotional health of children, young people and young carers in Bedfordshire.

Cllr Hewitt thanked everyone for their support and closed the service with a reception at the Church.