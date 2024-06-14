Meppershall Church of England Academy rated 'Good' in all areas by Ofsted
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ofsted inspectors highlighted that “pupils are happy” and “they enjoy attending school”. They also stated “pupils take great pride in the school values and demonstrate them in daily life”.
Margaret Newman, Head of School commented: “We are delighted with the outcome of this inspection. The report speaks volumes about the ethos and values we hold as a school. I am very proud of the whole team including the staff across both sites, our pupils, Governors and the Trust who have supported us enormously over the last three years.
I would also like to thank all of our parents for their continued support throughout Meppershall’s transition to Primary and continuing evolution.”
Poppy Hill Church of England Academy Trust Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Caren Earp, commented: “We are exceptionally pleased with this report. Since Meppershall joined the Trust in 2021, we have worked hard to ensure that all pupils receive a high quality education.”
“Putting children first and at the centre of all we do has enabled us to maintain a smooth transition across a split site and ensure that pupils ‘love learning’. It is particularly heartening that the report clearly shows that Meppershall’s ethos and values are reflected in the attitude and behaviours demonstrated by our pupils.”
“I would like to thank and congratulate all the staff at Meppershall Church of England Academy for the way in which they place our pupils at the heart of their work.”