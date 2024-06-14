Meppershall Church of England Academy rated 'Good' in all areas by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a two day inspection in March, the Academy has been graded Good in all areas, a real testament to the hard work and dedication of staff and students across both sites.

Ofsted inspectors highlighted that “pupils are happy” and “they enjoy attending school”. They also stated “pupils take great pride in the school values and demonstrate them in daily life”.

Margaret Newman, Head of School commented: “We are delighted with the outcome of this inspection. The report speaks volumes about the ethos and values we hold as a school. I am very proud of the whole team including the staff across both sites, our pupils, Governors and the Trust who have supported us enormously over the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I would also like to thank all of our parents for their continued support throughout Meppershall’s transition to Primary and continuing evolution.”

Mrs Newman, Head of School and Meppershall's amazing pupils celebrate this fantastic achievement.

Poppy Hill Church of England Academy Trust Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Caren Earp, commented: “We are exceptionally pleased with this report. Since Meppershall joined the Trust in 2021, we have worked hard to ensure that all pupils receive a high quality education.”

“Putting children first and at the centre of all we do has enabled us to maintain a smooth transition across a split site and ensure that pupils ‘love learning’. It is particularly heartening that the report clearly shows that Meppershall’s ethos and values are reflected in the attitude and behaviours demonstrated by our pupils.”