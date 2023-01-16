New manager for Langford nursery after being rated 'inadequate' in damning Ofsted report

A Langford nursery that was rated Inadequate has appointed a new manager following a damning Ofsted inspection.

The BEST Nursery and Extended Services was ranked as Inadequate not just overall, but in all four key inspection areas: Quality of Education; Behaviour and Attitudes; Personal Development; and Leadership and Management.

Advertisement

The Church Street nursery was first ranked in 2014 when it received an Outstanding mark, but fell to Inadequate after an inspection in July 2022. The latest inspection took place in November.

Education stock image.

Dr Alan Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust, said: “We are extremely disappointed with the outcome of this inspection and have taken decisive action to address the findings. A new, highly qualified and experienced manager has been appointed, a focused action plan is in place and we are working in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council and other stakeholders to drive rapid and sustained improvement.”

The latest report, published on January 12, states: "Children are not provided with a curriculum that challenges or extends their learning. Staff sometimes overlook opportunities to extend their vocabulary. For example, during snack time, young children initiate conversation, but staff do not engage in discussion with them."

Advertisement

However, it added: "Nevertheless, children appear happy. Children join in with the activities and experiences offered, but staff interactions are poor."

The report states that the nursery has "failed to address some of the previous actions raised at the last inspection", and that arrangements for safeguarding are not effective. Inspectors noted that staff had "a poor understanding" of the areas of learning they teach, while parental feedback was "variable". However, the report does praise "the regular opportunities for fresh air and exercise."

Advertisement

To improve, the nursery must "take into consideration the individual needs, interests and development of each child", "improve staff interactions with the children", ensure staff use "accurate information" from children's assessments, and better its curriculum for communication and language. Staff must "understand the roles and responsibilities" of other professionals involved in safeguarding.

Inspectors also called for an "effective key-person system", for all staff to receive an "appropriate induction", and for children's behaviour to be "managed appropriately".

Advertisement