Ofsted rates Stratton School ‘Good’ in all areas after impressive transformation

Stratton School in Biggleswade is celebrating a major milestone after Ofsted inspectors rated the school “Good” in all areas, recognising its impressive journey of improvement and transformation.

Inspectors visited Stratton School, part of Meridian Trust, on 23rd and 24th April 2025. They praised the school’s rapid progress following its recent transition from an upper school to a full secondary, the introduction of new year groups, and a strengthened, well-sequenced curriculum.

This latest Ofsted report marks a significant turnaround for Stratton School. While the previous inspection in 2022 resulted in a ‘Requires Improvement’ grading, the school has worked diligently to address the challenges identified and has now achieved “Good” ratings across all five key areas: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision.

The report highlights “At Stratton School, pupils can be sure that teachers are committed to ensuring they achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Principal Sam Farmer with students from Stratton School celebrating a highly positive Ofsted report.

Inspectors noted that “Pupils display confidence in their lessons and feel like they are learning more.” They also found that “Pupils behave very well here... They trust teachers and have good relationships with them, never being afraid to ask for help.”

Pastoral support is praised: “Pastoral support is strong, and pupils really value the school’s ‘hubs’… This makes the pupils feel confident, safe, and secure.”

The report also notes, “There is excellent support for pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities.” and describes the school’s new Autism Centre of Excellence provision as “a shining example of the school’s inclusive ethos.”

Sixth form provision was also commended: “The ‘Matt King’ sixth form offers an opportunity for students to further their studies with a curriculum offer that is broad and varied... Their onward journey is well considered and the school’s advice on careers and next steps gives students information and guidance, across a range of progression routes.”

Inspectors concluded, “The school is relentless in its approach to improve the outcomes for pupils at the Stratton School. It has made improvements across all areas and is determined to continue this.”

Principal Sam Farmer said: “This Ofsted outcome is thanks to the hard work and commitment of our staff, the enthusiasm of our students, and the support of our families and the wider community. I am also grateful for the guidance and encouragement we’ve received from Meridian Trust throughout this journey. Moving from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’ in all areas is a fantastic achievement for Stratton and for Biggleswade. It’s a very proud moment for us all.”

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, added: “This is a thoroughly well-deserved result for Mr Farmer and the entire Stratton School community. The team’s relentless drive for improvement, excellence, and inclusion shines through every page of the report. I am delighted to see their hard work recognised, and proud to count Stratton School among our Trust family.”

This achievement comes as Stratton School prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary in October 2025 - a milestone for both the school and the Biggleswade community.

To find out more about Stratton School, visit: https://stratton.school/

The full report can be found on Ofsted’s website: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50279076