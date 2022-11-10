A Biggleswade school has been rated as Requires Improvement for the second time in four years.

Published on November 7, Stratton Upper School's latest Ofsted results state that "the curriculum is not always taught consistently well" and that "leaders have not established a fully inclusive culture across all year groups". The school, based on Eagle Farm Road, was ranked as Requires Improvement in The quality of education; Behaviour and attitudes; Personal development; and Leadership and management. However, its Sixth Form provision was rated as Good, while the school's provision for SEND pupils was also praised.

Sam Farmer, who was appointed as principal after the inspection took place, said: “The report is an accurate reflection of how improvements are being made across the school, and need more time be embedded to become ‘Good’ overall. The ongoing disruption caused by Covid-19 and delays in becoming an 11 to 18 secondary school undoubtedly hindered some of these improvements.

Stratton Upper School. Image: Google.

“However, it is frustrating that the inspection took place shortly before our recent GCSE results were published. These results demonstrate that many improvements are having a positive impact on standards and students’ achievements.

"Stratton students secured better progress and attainment than the local area average, and at least in line with the national average. In many core subjects, such as Maths and EBacc subjects, students outperformed their national peers too. With this evidence, along with the continued impact of our improvement plans, we are confident that we will be welcoming Ofsted back shortly to a school they can confidently judge to be ‘Good’ or better.”

Highlighting positive findings, the inspectors said: "Most pupils enjoy learning at Stratton Upper School. They say teachers want to help them do their best. Pupils’ behaviour is improving. More of them are starting to understand and showcase the school’s values of respect, responsibility and pride. Pupils get to experience a wide range of extra-curricular clubs.

"Leaders have ensured that the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are identified and supported". Meanwhile, provision of Sixth Form was deemed to be "stronger than the rest of the school".

But they added: "Trust leaders have worked with school leaders to develop coherent curriculum plans. Where these plans are in place, such as in economics and in subjects in the sixth form, they generally work well. However, senior leaders have not ensured that these plans are taught consistently well.

"Teachers do not always use assessment well enough. Pupils sometimes lack an understanding of the building blocks of knowledge that underpin complex ideas. Although behaviour is generally calm and orderly, there are pockets of pupils who still disrupt learning, or who use discriminatory language."

Andy Daly, executive principal for Meridian Trust, said: “We are pleased that the report and comments made by inspectors confirm we are prioritising and focusing on the right areas. The areas for improvement they highlight align with our own priorities and plans are already in progress to address these."