Pix Brook Academy in Stotfold rated Good with Outstanding features in first Ofsted report

Pix Brook Academy has been rated Good overall, with Outstanding features, in its first Ofsted inspection.

The grading marks another milestone moment in the story of the Stotfold school and the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST).

Pix Brook opened in September 2019 in a temporary home in the grounds of another BEST school, Etonbury Academy, and then at its new permanent site in September 2020.

At the time, Principal Steve Adams had said that moment was only half the story, and that Pix Brook would subsequently be judged by the quality of its provision with glowing praise from Ofsted inspectors – including Behaviour and Attitudes, and Leadership and Management being judged as Outstanding.

Mr Adams said: “This Ofsted report represents a pivotal moment in the life of Pix Brook Academy. The framework for a new school is exactly the same as for any other school and, although we have grown as fast as any school in the country over the last four years, we were rightly required to have everything in place that any other school would.

“It is particularly pleasing the inspectors noted how well our pupils behave and their attitude towards their learning – the Outstanding judgement here is well deserved and is reflective of how well our pupils respond to the high expectations the school has of them.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank parents for their continued support of the school in this area. It is only by working together that judgements at this level can be achieved.

He added: “It is also most gratifying that inspectors recognised some of the challenges we faced in growing so rapidly over the last few years by judging Leadership and Management as outstanding. Every member of staff at Pix Brook and BEST has worked incredibly hard to ensure our provision is of the highest calibre and that every opportunity is taken to ensure what we provide is as good as it can be.

“I believe it is by working collaboratively with our colleagues in the BEST Central Team and within the broader school environment that we have achieved this outcome and is testament to the ethos and support of a genuinely pupil-focussed organisation.”

BEST chief executive Dr Alan Lee said: “I am delighted by Pix Brook Academy’s thoroughly deserved and excellent Ofsted report. Pix Brook was built and opened at the height of the global pandemic and, of course, there are many people and organisations to thank for this great achievement and continuing success.

Dr Lee said it was “apt” the Ofsted report identified both Leadership and Management and Behaviour and Attitudes as Outstanding features of the school.

“Leading such a diverse group of stakeholders, whilst ensuring the quality of education in school is excellent and pupils and staff continue to thrive, is a remarkable achievement. And, as visitors to the school regularly comment, the pupils’ approach to learning and the way they support one another is exemplary.”