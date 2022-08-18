Principal of Sandy Secondary School proud of A-level results taken 'under difficult circumstances'

Executive principal, Karen Hayward, told the Chronicle that results are better than 2019, when examinations were last taken, and that the school has a 100 per cent pass rate at A-level for 2022.

Students deserving special recognition include: Sophie Sargeant (*) A*AAA; Amy Harley (*) A*Di*B; Scott Fox, (*) AAB; Val Snowball (*) AAB; Giorgia Teruzzi (*) AAB; Daniel Burton (*) Di*Di*C; Rosie Evans Di*Di B; Amaani Hussain (*) Di*DiBB; Hannah Mantle (*) Di*DiBC; Gabbi Opperman Di*BD; Nathaniel Nunn (*) BBBC; and Hannah Cox BBC.

A Sandy Secondary School spokesman said: "The last two years have been incredibly difficult, especially for those students who were facing examinations, as we did not know whether they would go ahead in 2022, due to the pandemic.

Val Snowball and Sophie Sargeant. Image: Sandy Secondary School.

"We received conflicting information from various sources and then finally, when the examination advice came out about what would be featured in the examinations, not only was it very 'sketchy', but it was also not issued until February 2022, when most courses should have been fully taught.

"However, due to the loss of learning time through school closures and isolation periods, due to Covid-19, this was just not possible and, therefore, students were at a disadvantage.

"Worse still was the fact that some examinations boards did not adhere to what they said would be in the examination papers, which made students anxious and disappointed that they would fail.

"In fact, the news has been reporting for the last week that examination results would be down from the past two years and that students may not get the results they need to move on to the next stage of their learning journey, heightening their anxiety and hopes for what they will do next.

Amaani Hussain. Image: Sandy Secondary School.

"Therefore, coming into school this morning to open their results and find out whether they had been allocated their places at university, was extremely nerve-wrecking and has carried on the high levels of uncertainty these young people have had to face over the last two years.

"However, as always, they have surpassed their own expectations and we could not be prouder of all our students. Our results are better than 2019, when examinations were last taken, and we have a 100 per cent pass rate at A-level.

"Our students have continued to show their determination and resilience during the course of the last two years and have gained the results they deserve, despite all the 'rollercoaster' of events and emotions the last two years have thrown at them. They are simply amazing!"

Miss Hayward told the Chronicle: "Examination days are always a little anxious, but this year we were more concerned for our students as the expectations of what the examination boards would do, were unknown.

"However, the results reflect the hard work and focus our students have put in and under difficult circumstances, given the disruption to their learning due to Covid-19. I could not be prouder of all of them and I know they will go on to succeed further, given the characteristics and determination they have shown throughout. This is a proud day for all of them and they now deserve to celebrate.

"Paul H Dunn wrote the book 'After the Storm, Comes the Rainbow' and this saying has been used by many people over time and is extremely fitting for today, as this is what we hope for all of our students in Year 13 who are now leaving us.

"This is the perfect ending to their A-level studies and they can now go and start their new learning journey as they make their positive mark on the wider community and world surrounding them.