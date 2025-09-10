Ofsted logo

A Sandy primary school is celebrating after being given a Good grading in its latest Ofsted report.

Robert Peel Primary School, based on Dapifer Drive in the town, has been given a Good grading overall, with inspectors describing the school’s personal development as Outstanding.

The report described how pupils "love" coming to school, and observed how pupils are "safe and happy, very well-behaved and extremely polite."

The report also observed how pupils observed "a broad curriculum" and said that pupils became "well-rounded, empathetic citizens."

Robert Peel Primary School currently has 400 pupils on the roll, and was previously inspected in March 2020 just before the coronavirus pandemic.

As this was the first routine inspection the school had received since the start of the pandemic, the impact of the pandemic on the school was discussed and taken into account in the judgement.

Inspectors said that to improve the school needed to deliver some subject curriculums to a higher standard, noting that teachers did not always have the necessary subject expertise.

They said this sometimes meant that pupils struggled to achieve the intended learning outcomes, and said the school needed to ensure staff had the subject knowledge and skills to deliver the intended curriculum effectively.

