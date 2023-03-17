News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
1 hour ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
5 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
6 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
8 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
8 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Robert Bloomfield Academy in Shefford will welcome new principal in September

The academy will transition to a secondary school in 2025

By Jo Robinson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 16:07 GMT

Shefford’s Robert Bloomfield Academy will welcome a new principal in September.

John Linehan, who will be replacing executive principal Ian Evason, will take up his post at the middle school, part of The Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), in September.

John, who is currently headteacher at Daubeney Academy in Kempston, will be joining with the school on the cusp of "an exciting new future", as it is set to transition to a secondary school in 2025.

New Robert Bloomfield Academy principal, John Linehan. Image: BEST.
New Robert Bloomfield Academy principal, John Linehan. Image: BEST.
New Robert Bloomfield Academy principal, John Linehan. Image: BEST.
Most Popular

Mr Linehan said: “I am delighted to be joining Robert Bloomfield Academy and I cannot wait to get started. I strongly believe in the school’s values of Community, Excellence and Opportunity and my staff and I will live those values to provide the very best educational provision for children.

"My career to date has been spent in secondary schools, all of which have gone through periods of great change, so I have the knowledge and skills to ensure Robert Bloomfield transitions from a highly successful middle school into the outstanding secondary school in the local area and beyond.”

BEST chief executive officer Dr Alan Lee said: “This is a historic appointment as John will become the first secondary principal of Robert Bloomfield Academy. John’s wealth of experience and knowledge will be invaluable through the transition.”

Chair of governors, Craig Smith, said: “During the recruitment process John impressed students, staff, governors and trustees with his vision to lead the school through the significant change that is on the horizon. The future for the school and for BEST is very exciting indeed.”

Community