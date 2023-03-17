Robert Bloomfield Academy in Shefford will welcome new principal in September

Shefford’s Robert Bloomfield Academy will welcome a new principal in September.

John Linehan, who will be replacing executive principal Ian Evason, will take up his post at the middle school, part of The Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), in September.

John, who is currently headteacher at Daubeney Academy in Kempston, will be joining with the school on the cusp of "an exciting new future", as it is set to transition to a secondary school in 2025.

New Robert Bloomfield Academy principal, John Linehan. Image: BEST.

Mr Linehan said: “I am delighted to be joining Robert Bloomfield Academy and I cannot wait to get started. I strongly believe in the school’s values of Community, Excellence and Opportunity and my staff and I will live those values to provide the very best educational provision for children.

"My career to date has been spent in secondary schools, all of which have gone through periods of great change, so I have the knowledge and skills to ensure Robert Bloomfield transitions from a highly successful middle school into the outstanding secondary school in the local area and beyond.”

BEST chief executive officer Dr Alan Lee said: “This is a historic appointment as John will become the first secondary principal of Robert Bloomfield Academy. John’s wealth of experience and knowledge will be invaluable through the transition.”