Samuel Whitbread Academy celebrates excellent set of GCSE and BTEC exam results

Principal says he’s really proud of students’ hard work and determination

Year 11 students at Samuel Whitbread Academy in Clifton are celebrating another great set of GCSE and BTEC results.

The school reports results this year were more in line with the 2019 grade boundaries, as is the trend nationally, and matches the picture for last week’s A Level results.

This year there were a number of individual success stories at the academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), with numerous grade 9s.

These include Nadia Ahmed, Daniel Batchelet, Nathan Cant, Jack Sharp and Andy Zheng who between them managed to gain 40 grade 9s, a Distinction Star in BTEC Media, as well as four grade As and a B in Further Maths.

There was a similar strong performance from the students studying BTEC awards this year, with 20 students achieving a Distinction Star in Engineering, Enterprise, ICT, Media, Sport or Health and Social Care.

Bertie Prow, Head of Year 11, said she was delighted to see Sophie Raybould achieve exceptional results through a lot of hard work and dedication. “I wish her all the best and look forward to seeing her in our Sixth Form,” she added.

Julie Saggers, Pastoral Support Officer, said she was extremely proud of Libby Louise Bartlett, who has overcome a difficult year and achieved a great set of results to be able to stay on at the school’s Sixth Form.

Louise Veazey, Assistant Head of Year 11, said how proud she was of Kiera McGilley who has also secured a place in the Sixth Form after a lot of hard work and well-earned results.

Samuel Whitbread Academy Principal, Nick Martin, said: “I am really proud of this year group; they have been through a lot over the last few years and they have come out the other side with a great set of results, through a lot of hard work and determination.

“They have also taken part in numerous school productions and performed at a national level in several different sports.

“Whether they are staying on in the Sixth Form, going to college or starting an apprenticeship – I wish them all the luck in the world.”

