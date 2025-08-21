Samuel Whitbread Academy celebrates GCSE and BTEC results

This year’s results are up on last year and follow last week's best ever A Level results.

There were several individual success stories at the academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST). These include Will, Kobby, Sofia, Grace, Henry, Beth, Francis, Joshua and James who all managed to gain seven or more 8s and 9s in a whole range of different subjects such as English, Maths and Science, as well as History, Geography, Psychology, Sociology, Business, Film Studies, Engineering, Computer Studies and Religious Studies.

There was a similar strong performance from the students studying BTEC awards this year, with 47 students achieving a Distinction or Distinction Star in Enterprise, ICT, Media, Music, Sport or Health & Social Care.

Mr Rich, Head of Year 11, said he was delighted to see what Elliot Jackson achieved in his GCSE results. “I was very impressed with Elliot’s determination and hard work this year. He showed all the qualities that we want to see in our students, and he overcame any challenge or obstacle put in his way. I wish him all the luck in the world for whatever he decides to do next.”

Miss Robertson, Pastoral Support Officer, was extremely proud of Roise Henegan, ‘she worked so hard this year and showed real determination to achieve her dream of studying Equine Studies at Shuttleworth College.’

Principal Nick Martin said: “This has been an absolutely brilliant year group. They have worked incredibly hard over the last few years and it's great to see that all their hard work.

“They have also taken part in numerous school productions, such as the stunning recent performance of ‘Nine to Five’, and performed at a national level in several different sports, including football, netball and rugby, a particular highlight being their 18-17 win at Rugby School in the rugby National Cup.

“Whether they are staying on in the sixth form, going to college or starting an apprenticeship, I wish them all good luck and look forward to hearing what they do next.”

Dr Alan Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BEST, said: “It was a privilege and a joy to watch students at Samuel Whitbread Academy (SWA) receive their result this morning. The exceptional results were greeted with whoops of delight from the students and the occasional parental/staff member tear of happiness. I congratulate and thank all the SWA Community for the success and hard work involved: enjoy!”