Sandy school to join new trust under merger plans
A primary school in Sandy is to join a learning trust under new merger plans unveiled by Advantage Schools today (May 8).
The Shared Learning Trust will come together with Advantage Schools, which manages Laburnum Primary School, on September 1.
The new multi-academy trust (MAT) will keep the Advantage Schools name and will look after more than 6,500 pupils between the ages of two and 18 across 10 schools.
A spokesperson for the trust said: “there will be greater capacity for school improvement and the introduction of combined innovative ideas. Our overarching goal is to ensure that every pupil within the MAT receives a high-quality educational experience.
“Through merging best practice, we will ensure our pupils receive the very best lessons, equipping them with the knowledge and skills required to be successful in later life.”
The new MAT will be led by Stuart Lock, the current CEO of Advantage Schools, who will be supported by Cathy Barr, The Shared Learning Trust’s CEO.
Cathy Barr said: "I am thrilled that The Shared Learning Trust will be merging with Advantage Schools. The increased capacity of the merged MAT will benefit all pupils in all of the schools."
While Stuart Lock added: “I am extremely proud that our trust will be merging with The Shared Learning Trust. Both MATs are committed to providing all children with the highest quality education through an excellent academic curriculum; we believe that this merger will be extremely beneficial to all.”