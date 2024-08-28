Sandy Secondary School celebrates A-Level and BTEC results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We were excited to celebrate A level and BTEC results with year 13 on Thursday, August 15 and are very pleased with this year’s results, especially in areas such as Physics, History, Politics, English Literature, Computer Science, Drama, French, Media and Photography.

The grades achieved were a fitting reward for the students' hard work and dedication over the last two years. We are thrilled that their university offers, apprenticeships, and employment have been secured and they should be extremely delighted with their personal achievements.

These results are a testament of their own determination and the support that they have received from their parents and guardians, teachers and support staff. We could not have asked any more of our staff who have repeatedly gone above and beyond to ensure all our students meet their full potential.

While the results overall are extremely positive, we would like to give special mention to the following students, who have excelled across a number of key subject disciplines: Ollie Slattery, Isla Tookey, Sophie Knowles, Mackenzie Johnson, Ben Smith, Dean leigh, Kristian Serkiov, Lyla Patch, and Reuben Wood.

Mackenzie, Sophie and Jemma collecting their results.

We are very aware that grades alone cannot define a person. They cannot measure kindness or compassion, willingness to help a friend, or sense of humour. Our year 13 students should all feel extremely proud of their hard work through adversity, their resilience, and the amazing contribution that each one made to our Sixth Form and the wider School.

We are incredibly proud of the talented young men and women that they have become, and the excellent exam results that they have attained which will open many doors and opportunities. We look forward to hearing about all their future achievements and the hopes and dreams that they realise.

Miss Hayward (Executive Principal) stated: "It has been wonderful to watch these talented young people develop, not just over the last two years but the whole time they have been in the school. They are amazing and will be missed across the school, but I wish them every success and know they will make a huge difference in whatever career path they chose to follow.”

Mr Rutter (Head of School) added: “The results of this year group are a testament to the huge amount of hard work and dedication they have shown throughout the past two years. They have shown real maturity, dedication, and perseverance to achieve a really pleasing set of results. We all wish them the very best of luck for the next step of their journey."