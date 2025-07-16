Sandy secondary school celebrates 'Good' Ofsted Rating in all categories

Sandy Secondary School is delighted to announce that it has been officially rated ‘Good’ in all areas following a full Ofsted inspection on 24th and 25th June 2025.

The report commends the school’s performance across the board—including Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management, and Sixth Form Provision—and reflects the dedication, collaboration and commitment of staff, students, parents/carers, and the wider community.

Inspectors were impressed by the school’s inclusive and student-focused culture, stating: “Pupils here, no matter their needs, circumstances or challenges, are supported to achieve their best. The school is inclusive and puts pupils at the heart of every decision, ensuring that they have an education that is right for them.”

They also noted the strong sense of care and safety across the school:

“Pupils take comfort in knowing that trusted support is always accessible to them, which helps to foster a strong sense of confidence, safety and well-being.”

The report highlights the quality of teaching, with praise for staff knowledge and classroom relationships:

“Teachers possess strong subject knowledge. They form positive relationships with pupils and regularly check that pupils have understood their tasks.”

“Pupils are well supported in their lessons with structured teaching that enables them to progress steadily.”

Inspectors also recognised the school’s clear commitment to academic progress and ambition:

“Sandy Secondary School demonstrates a strong commitment to raising pupils’ outcomes. There has been progress seen across key areas and further determination to sustain this momentum.”

The school’s approach to inclusive education and individual support was praised: “The school is quick to identify pupils’ needs and ensure teachers have the information they require to support pupils effectively within their lessons.”

Sixth form provision was similarly celebrated:

“The sixth form provides students with a broad and diverse curriculum through which they can deepen their learning. Thoughtful guidance and careers support ensure that students are well informed about a wide range of future pathways.” Ofsted 2025

Chair of Governors Tim Gardiner said: “This report is a fantastic reflection of the progress that has been made and the strength of our school community. On behalf of the governing body, I want to thank our exceptional staff for their hard work and professionalism, and our students for their positivity, resilience and drive. We also want to thank our parents and carers for their continued support. This is a shared achievement, and we remain committed to taking the school even further forward.”

Executive Principal Karen Hayward added: “I would like to personally thank every member of our community who made this outcome possible. To our dedicated staff—your tireless efforts and unwavering professionalism are the foundation of our success. To our students—your enthusiasm, positivity and pride in your school shine through in all that you do. To our parents and carers—thank you for your constant encouragement and support. And to our wider community—your belief in our school continues to drive us forward. To be recognised as ‘Good’ in every category in our 50th anniversary year is a milestone we can all celebrate. As we look ahead, we remain focused on our mission—to ensure every student is empowered to shine.”