Sandy Secondary School students celebrate GCSE success

Well done to all of our year 11 students collecting grades today.

Students at Sandy Secondary School are celebrating their GCSE achievements, with outstanding individual performances and a strong set of results across a wide range of subject areas. This year’s cohort achieved an impressive set of grades, with many securing a Grade 4 or above in both English and Maths. We are particularly delighted with the number of top grades across all subjects and proud of the students who met or exceeded their target grades—whatever those grades may have been. Their success reflects our inclusive ethos, recognising progress and effort alongside attainment.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school continues to show a strong commitment to the EBACC subjects and remains the leading school in the area for entries in Modern Foreign Languages, significantly above the national average.

The atmosphere on results day was one of joy, pride, and relief, as families and staff gathered to celebrate the students’ achievements. Many students are now looking forward to the next stage of their education, with a significant number staying on to study A-levels at Sandy Secondary, while others are embarking on vocational pathways and apprenticeships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These results follow an excellent set of A-level and BTEC outcomes earlier this summer and build on the success of our most recent Ofsted inspection, which judged Sandy Secondary School to be ‘Good’ in all areas.

Sending all year 11 students very best wishes for the next step of their education journey

Message from the Executive Principal - Miss Karen Hayward said:

“We are incredibly proud of all our students. Their commitment and perseverance have truly paid off. These results show what can be achieved with hard work and high aspirations. We could not be prouder, and we wish every student success in the future.”

Message from the Head of School - Mr Andrew Rutter said:

“I am immensely proud of every single one of our students. Their hard work, dedication, and resilience throughout their studies have been inspiring. Today’s results reflect not only their determination but also the support of their parents and guardians, and the tireless commitment of our dedicated staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 11 students celebrate success

It is a privilege to see our young people reach this important milestone in their education, and I look forward to watching them flourish in the next stage of their journeys.”

Karen Hayward also added: "at Sandy Secondary School, we celebrate the success of every child—not just those achieving Grade 4 or above, or the highest grades, but also those who have worked tirelessly to achieve their personal goals. Every achievement matters, and every student should feel proud of what they have accomplished".