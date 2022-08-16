School transport costs Central Beds Council £64k a day

Educational transport costs are costing Central Bedfordshire Council £64,210 per school day, a councillor has warned.

The impact on its budget prompted Central Bedfordshire Council to set up a school transport task and finish group to discover the extent of the problem.

The executive’s proposed response to the group’s recommendations was presented to a committee meeting by Conservative Cranfield and Marston Moretaine councillor Sue Clark.

CBC headquarters, Chicksands.

She suggested a review of catchments is done on a cluster-by-cluster basis, once the Schools for the Future programme for each one has been agreed, saying: “I would like to add ‘earlier if circumstances require it’, which introduces flexibility.

“A new system is being introduced called Schools Bus Net. This will enable routes to be properly optimised and to understand the cost drivers and options to minimise those.

“It also invoices our approach to procurement, and this should lead to much better efficiency and planning. The Schools Bus Net programme is currently being embedded in the system.”

The group recommended “an annual travel survey to accurately capture public feedback and scrutiny uses its function to support a call for evidence from users as appropriate”, explained a report to the executive.

“We undertake an annual travel survey and I’m happy to agree to the scrutiny request,” added councillor Clark, the executive member for families, education and children.

Independent Woburn and Aspley councillor John Baker said: “We’re making progress, but I don’t feel it’s enough on this issue.

“There are usually 190 school days a year. This council is spending £64,210 per school day on transport. Since the last executive two months ago, we’ve spent another £2m on school transport.

“We’ve some new software. It’s disappointing it’s taken so long to implement. We need to get moving quickly.

“The transport working group discovered duplicate routes and children travelling long distances to school because catchments are out-of-date. Yet we still don’t seem to be putting that as a priority now,” he added.

“I want shorter journeys to school. I don’t want duplicated routes. I want better quality transport. I hope the first reports are brought to scrutiny committee by the middle of next year. I don’t see why that should be difficult if the school transport software has been implemented by December.”

Councillor Clark replied: “We’re fully aware of the costs schools transport is putting on our budgets. The current pressures around fuel costs are only adding to all councils’ woes when it comes to school transport costs.

“The budget strategy identified more work needs to be done, so our transport expenditure is spent as cost effectively and as efficiently as possible.

“We’re introducing the Schools Bus Net programme, which is being piloted currently. I understand there’ve been some teething issues. It’ll be ready to use towards the end of the year.

“It’s frustrating this is taking that long. We’re using it now and I’m hopeful this will help us improve efficiency.”