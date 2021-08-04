Four schools in Biggleswade, Sandy, Arlesey and Henlow will open to students offering educational and fun activities during the summer holidays to help them pupils catch up.

The schools have agreed to run the summer programmes as part of a Department for Education funded initiative to bridge the gap in education lost from the Covid pandemic.

Schools taking part in the area are Sandy Secondary School, in Sandy, Etonbury Academy, in Arlesey, Stratton Upper School, in Biggleswade, Henlow Church of England Academy, in Henlow.

Almost three quarters of eligible mainstream secondary schools across the country have agreed to host a summer school.

Nick Gibb, Schools Minister, said: “It is very good to see that so many children in South Central England will now have the opportunity to enjoy clubs and activities, building friendships and supporting their mental and physical health, alongside their educational progress.

“We have invested £3 billion so far in helping children catch up ahead of the next academic year and summer schools are an integral part of the overall effort to recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic.”

The government has committed to an ambitious, long-term education recovery plan and the next stage will include a review of time spent in school and college and the impact this could have on helping children and young people to catch up.