Southill Lower School 'delighted' with Ofsted results after 'challenging few years'

Staff and pupils at Southill Lower School are proud to be celebrating the 'GOOD' results of their latest Ofsted report.

Published on October 1, the document confirmed that Southill "continues to be a good school", with the inspectors noting that pupils are "safe, secure and happy” and that the "classrooms and corridors are filled with laughter”.

Two inspectors were welcomed to the school in July in what was the first routine inspection Southill had received since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Southill Lower School. Right: James Adkins, Executive Headteacher, celebrates with school pupils.

Executive Headteacher James Adkins said: "We are absolutely delighted as a school with the report. It has been a very challenging few years, particularly with the pandemic but the staff and parents and children have all worked together so well. We are delighted that Ofsted have recognised that.

"I would particularly like to thank the parents for their continued support, the children for just being wonderful, and our staff and governors. The governors are the unsung heroes who have really moved the school forward and who have been absolutely fabulous."

He added: "One of the nicest things in the report is that it recognised what a lovely atmosphere there is for the children and how happy they are at the school."

Commenting on what it is like to attend the school, the report reads: "Relationships between pupils are strong. They get on well with each other and display courtesy, respect and kindness... leaders have created a culture where everyone cares for each other.

Southill Lower School.

"Pupils say that behaviour is good. Teachers have taught pupils to understand what bullying is. Pupils say there is no bullying at school."

This is the first inspection of Southill Lower School since the start of the Federation with Derwent Primary School in May 2019. (The two schools share a headteacher and governing body).

A Southill Lower school spokeswoman added: "The inspectors acknowledged that before the Federation started, Southill Lower School had 'been through some challenging years'. The inspectors highlight how 'leaders, including governors, have acted decisively' to address these challenges."

The report states that "leaders have identified key priorities and taken action to make the school better" and that leaders and governors have "developed effective links with a partner school to share best practice".

It also added that the curriculum is "carefully planned" and that "provision now meets the needs of all pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)."

Meanwhile, it terms of safeguarding, the report found that leaders "make sure all staff are appropriately trained and know how to act if they have a concern".

To improve even further, inspectors noted that the curriculum needs to be "reviewed and refined" so that teachers "deliver subject content precisely matched to all pupils’ needs".

The school is holding an open day on November 18, with four tours for prospective new parents. There will also be an open day at Derwent Primary School on November 25.

Spaces on the school tours can be booked by calling 01462 813312 (Southill) or 01462 812047 (Derwent). Alternatively, a tour can be booked by e-mailing either [email protected] or [email protected]