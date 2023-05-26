School friends a boy and two girls with school backpacks on their backs walk after class

Central Bedfordshire Council is looking for sponsors to run a special school in Biggleswade.

The council is hosting two engagement events for potential sponsors to apply to run the special school for 130 pupils from ages five to 19 with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

A council spokesman said: “Our free school bid to the Department for Education (DfE) has been informed by the most extensive listening event we have ever undertaken in Central Bedfordshire on special educational needs places, which has been endorsed by schools, both mainstream and special schools, plus SNAP Parent Carer Forum and Members of Parliament.

“In March 2023, our application to build a new special school on Hitchmead Road in Biggleswade was approved by the Department for Education.

“As the next stage of this process, a pre-application window is now open until June 16th for all prospective applicants to register their interest and an engagement event to ask us questions”.

Representatives of Create: Schools, on behalf of the DfE, will give a presentation to prospective applicants followed by a question-and-answer session, and SEND officers will also be available to answer any questions.

Increasing numbers of children and young people are requiring specialist provision and the council’s Specialist School Places Plan and SEND Strategy set out plans over the next few years.

The spokesman said: “We want best outcomes for our children and young people with SEND and this includes them being able to access good quality education in Central Bedfordshire. Having a new school for children and young people with special educational needs in relation to social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs will help achieve our ambitions for children and young people with SEND and their families”.

Academy trusts including single and multiple academy trusts can apply and pre register here http://Academy trusts including single and multiple academy trusts.

The events are on June 7 from 2.30pm until 4pm, in the Central Bedfordshire Council Chamber at Priory House, Monks Walk, Chicksands, Shefford and June 7 from 4.30pm until 5:30pm, online via Microsoft Teams.

To register your interest in either session, email [email protected].