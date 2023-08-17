The results this year are more in line with the 2019 grade boundaries, echoing a national trend

Year 13 students at Samuel Whitbread Academy in Clifton are celebrating A Level success.

The results this year are more in line with the 2019 grade boundaries, echoing a national trend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of individual success stories at the academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST), including many A* to A grades.

Family accompanied some of the students on their big day. Submitted image.

Among them is head student Amy Hutchinson, with two A*s and two As, securing her a place at the University of York to study law, while Louie Burgess achieved three A*s and an A, and will be embarking on an Open University degree in maths, alongside work.

There was a strong performance from the students studying BTEC awards this year, in Applied Science, Business, Engineering, Health and Social Care, ICT, Performing Arts, and Sport among others, including Sam Edwards who achieved a Triple Distinction* and is off to Bath University to study Sports Coaching.

Carl Tonking, head of Year 13, said he was delighted to see Olivia Lami achieve an A*, A and a Distinction* through a lot of hard work and dedication to her studies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile staff are also proud of head student, Esme Frankland who has overcome a difficult year and has secured a place at the prestigious School of Oriental and African Studies University of London, to study Politics and International Relations.

Smiles of relief. Submitted image.

Academy principal Nick Martin said: “This year group have been amazing role models for all of the students at Samuel Whitbread.

“As well as achieving a great set of exam results, they have also taken part in numerous school productions, such as the recent performance of Les Miserables, and performed at a

national level in several different sports, including football, rugby and netball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am incredibly proud of all of their achievements and wish them well in the next stage of their journeys.”

Principal Nick Martin celebrates with students. Submitted image.

Dr Alan Lee, chief executive officer of BEST added: “I am so pleased with this well-deserved success.

“The educational journey for these students has been one of the most disrupted ever. However, they, their parents/carers and staff have shown extraordinary resilience – all have

my utmost respect.