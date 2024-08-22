Stratton School celebrates fantastic GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stratton School are celebrating an exceptional set of GCSE results, reflecting their dedication to providing an environment that allows students to succeed.

This year, the school has seen excellent results individually and across many subjects. Around half of the students attained Level 4 or higher in five subjects, including English and Maths. The school is especially proud that approximately 50% of students eligible for the E-Baccalaureate successfully achieved it.

Sam Farmer, Principal at Stratton School, part of Meridian Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our Year 11 students. Their hard work, dedication, and resilience, coupled with the exceptional support of our staff, have culminated in these superb results. We also wanted to express our appreciation to our community of families, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in our students’ success.”

Individual successes from the school include:

Angel Usher who achieved 10 grades at GCSE 7-9 including a 9 in Maths, Biology and Geography.

Zoe Kernan who achieved nine grades at GCSE 7-9 including 9 in English Literature.

And Jack Catherall who achieved 10 grades at GCSE 7-9 including a 9 in Religious Studies.

Principal, Sam Farmer added: “To those who are leaving Stratton School this year, we wish you all the best as you embark on the next chapter of your educational journey. We also look forward to welcoming back our successful applicants into our Sixth Form who will continue their studies with us.

“In this next academic year, we're entering a truly exciting chapter at Stratton School as we prepare to welcome Year 7 and 8 students for the first time this September. Expanding into a full 11-18 secondary school is a proud moment for us. We've been working hard to refresh and upgrade our facilities, and we're eager to embark on this new phase for Stratton School."

For more information about Stratton School, please visit: www.stratton.beds.sch.uk/