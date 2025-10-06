Stratton School honours 75 years of learning and community spirit

The event featured archival exhibitions, student performances, and guided tours, offering guests an insight into the school’s journey since its founding in 1950 as Biggleswade Grammar-Technical School. The celebration also highlighted Stratton’s recent transformation into a full secondary school, and its success as part of Meridian Trust, which it joined in 2020.

Originally established to meet post-war educational needs, Stratton has grown into a thriving institution known for innovation, inclusivity, and strong community ties. “This milestone is a testament to the generations of staff, students and families who have contributed to Stratton’s success,” said Principal Sam Farmer. “The open day was a fitting tribute to our heritage and a celebration of our future and a proud day for everyone. Following our amazing Ofsted Report last term, and a brilliant first year as a full secondary school, it was a lovely day to look back as well as look to the future”

Andy Daly, Executive Principal of Meridian Trust, added: “Stratton’s journey over the past 75 years reflects the very best of educational resilience and innovation. It is a privilege to see the school thriving as part of our trust”

Cristina Rimini, Chair of the Academy Council, commented: “The Gala was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the school’s achievements and its deep-rooted connection to the community. The pride and energy across the day were truly inspiring”

Archival materials, including early editions of The Strattonian and original house emblems, were displayed throughout the school, helping connect current students with its rich heritage. Former students returned to share memories and mingle with families and staff, bridging generations of Strattonians.

Further commemorative events are planned throughout the academic year to continue celebrating this landmark anniversary.

Stratton School is also looking ahead to the future. Families of children currently in Year 6 are invited to attend the Year 7 (2026) Open Evening on Thursday 16th October. For more information, visit the school website: https://stratton.school/

