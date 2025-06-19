Stratton School recognised at National Apprenticeship Week celebration at the House of Lords

Stratton School, part of Meridian Trust, has been honoured at one of the most prestigious events in the national education calendar, receiving recognition for its exemplary work in promoting apprenticeships as a valuable career pathway for young people.

Angela Manley, Careers Lead at Stratton School and Director of Careers for Meridian Trust, was invited by Baroness Smith of Newnham, in partnership with Amazing Apprenticeships, to attend the National Apprenticeship Week Recognition and Celebration event, held at the House of Lords in London.

The event brought together leaders in education, industry, and government to celebrate the transformative impact of apprenticeships across the UK.

Representing both Stratton School and the wider Meridian Trust, Angela’s invitation signified a powerful acknowledgement of the school’s ongoing commitment to informing and inspiring students about apprenticeship opportunities.

Guests gathered at the National Apprenticeship Week Recognition and Celebration Event 2025

During the formal speeches, Stratton School was proudly named and commended for its impactful work in ensuring students are equipped to make confident, informed choices about their futures.

Angela Manley commented: "It was a huge honour to represent Stratton School and Meridian Trust at such an iconic venue. Being recognised at a national level reinforces the importance of the work we are doing to open up apprenticeships as an exciting and credible option for our students. We are passionate about ensuring every young person knows all the paths available to them. Apprenticeships offer so many incredible opportunities across a growing range of industries."

Guests at the event enjoyed an evening of networking, canapés, and conversation while taking in sweeping views of the River Thames from the House of Lords terrace, a fitting backdrop for a celebration that underscores the life-changing potential of apprenticeships.

Apprenticeships continue to surge in popularity as a compelling alternative to traditional academic routes, combining practical, hands-on training with professional qualifications. With pathways available in fields such as engineering, digital technology, healthcare, finance, and the creative industries, today's apprenticeship landscape is more diverse than ever before.

Giovanna Newbery, KS5 Curriculum Lead at The Thomas Alleyne School, Angela Manley, Careers Lead at Stratton School, and Lucy Springett, Projects & Partnerships Manager at Amazing Apprenticeships, at the National Apprenticeship Week Recognition and Celebration event

Sam Farmer, Principal of Stratton School, added: "We are incredibly proud of our careers programme and the recognition it has received. This event at the House of Lords is a testament to the hard work of our careers team and their commitment to preparing students for the real world. Apprenticeships offer a fantastic route into the workforce, and we remain dedicated to ensuring every student at Stratton can be ambitious and excited about all the possibilities ahead of them."

Stratton School and Meridian Trust remain at the forefront of championing apprenticeship pathways, working in close collaboration with students, families, and local employers to ensure that every young person can discover a future that aligns with their strengths, passions, and ambitions.