Stratton Upper School is opening its doors to prospective students and their parents as its annual open event returns.

Last year's open events were held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Government restrictions - so Principle Roz Hodges is looking forward to welcoming people back in person.

Visitors to the events will have the chance to meet staff and current students, and find out what the school has to offer.

Students in a science class

Stratton Upper School, part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), is undergoing a significant programme of investment to revamp areas of the school site.

This includes the complete renovation of a section of the oldest building to create 10 new teaching spaces.

The school hopes to have a couple of the newly converted classrooms ready to show visitors at the event, which takes place on Thursday October 7 from 5.45pm to 8pm.

Principal Roz Hodges said: “It will be wonderful to be able to welcome people in to our school for the open evening after the disruption to holding in person events over the last 18 months.

“Being a student at Stratton Upper School has many benefits. We pride ourselves on having a very strong curriculum offer led by our teaching team who are passionate specialists in

their subject areas.

“The majority of our students are with us from Year 9 to Year 13 and many go on to study at the Russell Group association of universities. We have developed excellent relationships

with some of the region’s top employers, such as Unilever, with students taking on degree level apprenticeships.

“The ongoing investment to modernise the school building will further support our teaching. This includes the maths department which we are proud to say is in the top 10 per cent of

sixth forms nationally.”

The school’s new Vice Principal, David Grant, added: “The aspirational side to life at Stratton Upper School is truly excellent. Not only do students benefit from a superb education but the

extra-curricular opportunities are vast and we are delighted that we are able to offer a full programme again this year.

“A benefit of joining with Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust has been the introduction of the PLEDGES scheme. This is an awards system which offers students a range of character-building opportunities that enhance their learning and development.”

Visitors to the open event will be encouraged to take a lateral flow test before the event and wear face coverings while in the school building.

In order to manage numbers, the school is limiting attendance to one prospective student and one parent from a family.