Stratton Upper School Year 11 students celebrate outstanding GCSE results

‘Results are a testament to the remarkable progress students have made through their educational journey’

Stratton Upper School announced a resounding achievement in this year’s GCSE results, solidifying its commitment to fostering academic excellence so students are confident lifelong learners.

The school has seen excellent results individually and across many subjects. Art and Design, Physical Education and Additional Mathematics have all had record outcomes for the school.

Some of our notable results were awarded to:

> Marta Saltini - 10 subjects at 8+

> Alex Watters - 9 subjects at 8+ and Additional Mathematics FSMQ grade A

> Sam Myers - 7 subjects at 8+ and Additional Mathematics FSMQ grade A

> Joel Andrews - 6 subjects at 8+

> Kayleigh Marlow - 5 subjects at 8+

Sam Farmer, Principal at Stratton Upper School, part of Meridian Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our Year 11 students.

“As with the Year 13 results earlier in the month, we have seen the national picture of results move back to the pre-pandemic grade boundaries and we are pleased that our results are broadly in line with the 2019 values, given the incredibly challenging time in education students across the country have faced.

“These results are a testament to the remarkable progress our students have made through their educational journey, guided by the values of responsibility and pride that we promote at Stratton Upper School.”